This Is What It’s Like to Live With a Rare Genetic Disease that Shows on Your Face

“It’s time,” says the dermatologist standing in front of me, pushing her anaesthetic needle through my lip. The pain is excruciating. Twenty minutes later, my lips have swollen to a size I can barely describe. I pretty much look like an old, Botoxed woman who’s also been tortured during interrogation. I am dangerously close to freaking out. All this is happening because for the first time in my life, I have wanted to get rid of the horrible growth on my lips, which is the direct consequence of a rare genetic disorder I suffer from.

I am 25 and I lead a pretty ordinary life. I work as a teacher and hang out with the same people since middle school. I love family gatherings, football and drinking with my friends. But here’s the thing: At 16, I developed some heart problems that led to me being monitored by a team of doctors at my local hospital. A few months later, and on top of finding out I had to have open-heart surgery, I was told that I suffer from an extremely rare illness called the Bannayan–Riley–Ruvalcaba syndrome.

According to my doctor, there are only two other people who share that joy in France – my dad and some dude from Toulouse. Despite my endless googling, I cannot find the exact number of people currently living with that syndrome on the planet. According to the website orpha.net, which specialises in rare genetic illnesses, the Bannayan–Riley–Ruvalcaba is a “a rare congenital disorder characterised by hamartomatous intestinal polyposis, lipomas, macrocephaly and genital lentiginosis.” In English, that means I suffer from a bad stomach, that there are dark blots in my genital area and that my skull is significantly bigger than most people’s. But above all, I carry a tumour-like growth on my lips. That last thing is more difficult to deal with than anything else.

When I showed up at the hospital for the first time, my lips immediately fascinated all the physicians on call. Since this is a progressive disease, its signs were still rather faint by that stage. It took several appointments with the most specialised doctors in the country for me to be diagnosed with the syndrome in the first place.

Having a heart defect is not a big deal in itself. I feel that nowadays, the heart is an organ that doctors know well and I know that there a lot of treatments available. My problem is that as my disease evolves, it becomes more and more visible.

According to the sociologist Erving Goffman, social relationships are formed in what he calls “a scene”. According to the researcher, humans perform our identities by using different elements of our personal facade – status, clothing and individual quirks. It turns out, that the growths on my lips perpetually redefine my relationships with people. People very rarely look me in the eye; they prefer to stare about four inches below. I often feel like I am reduced to this growth. Goffman also writes that we can speak about stigma when someone has a very peculiar characteristic that continuously comes into play in their relationship with others.







A child affected by the Bannayan–Riley–Ruvalcaba syndrome

During most social interactions, I had to make a real effort to keep my interlocutors interested, as they would almost always be more intrigued by my malformation. At the same time, I totally got where they came from.

When the growth on my lips began to develop, I had a girlfriend who I had been seeing for about four years. She liked to say she didn’t care about the way I looked. I was 17 when we met and my mouth did not look as bad as it would come to later – though it already was quite something. She was seemingly not outraged by the gradual change, either. However, when we split up, she told me: “Don’t worry, at some point you will find someone to love you for who you are.”

As it was expected, I developed a pretty serious complex. Any mention of my flaw would make me highly uncomfortable and unable to string a sentence together. Which obviously led to me being single and staying largely at home. People would advise me to go out and flirt, but I was incapable of it. My work of course suffered, too. I hid behind the pain of a relationship that ended badly, to justify my passivity.

Last year, at 24, I decided that my period of celibacy and inaction had lasted long enough so I decided to go through with an an experimental treatment that my doctor had recommended back in 2007. What had kept me back then was the difficult healing process but I’d finally had enough of looking like a giant problem.

I went to see my old doctor, who introduced me to a new dermatologist. “We are going to try to burn these growths, step by step,” she said and added that she could not guarantee the operation would work because it hadn’t been tried much before. She did need me to know that it would be quite painful though.

And so three months later, on August 6th 2015, I find myself in a sterilised room, surrounded by doctors and nurses in scrubs. They all lean over me, acting a little like they’re at the zoo. Gawking at my mouth, the nurses can hardly stop themselves from making faces or awkward exclamations. Then comes the needle, followed by the pain the doctor had warned me about. A little while later, I’m woken up by another nurse. “Do you want a plaster?” she asks. I nod ‘yes’, and head back to mine with the metro.







Several scans of skulls of patient living with the Bannayan-Riley-Ruvalcaba syndrome

For days, I can’t say a word. I initially agree to hire a nurse to come to mine every morning and help me clean the wounds but it quickly becomes apparent that she has no idea how to deal with an illness no one else has. A couple of days in, I decide to face the dreadful healing period on my own and let her go.

After three weeks of plasters and healing creams, the concerned patches come out smooth. Two months after that, I undergo another operation that gives me a normal lower lip for the first time since I was 14. There is only one more operation to go, and I will be able to live again.

Today, my relationships with people are disarmingly simple compared to the last eight years of my life. The horrible pains I used to feel have also disappeared. It’s such a joy to feel normal again – to make new friends, to be looked at without people pulling faces and to experience the forgotten thrills of flirting. To be reminded of how complicated relationships with girls can be. Gathering the courage to go through a year of operations saved me from a life of bitterness and resentment.

In retrospect, coping with an unknown condition has been a life lesson for me. I feel stronger now – like I can do anything if I set my mind to it. I am also thankful for everything I have; I will never take my appearance for granted. Yet, I am still learning how to think and behave like a normal person.

I honestly did not anticipate how much this operation would benefit me, both from a physical as well as a social point of view. In his work, the psychoanalyst Saverio Tomasella asks whether self-esteem must come before any transformation. To him, self-esteem is the starting point to any attempt at a more peaceful and happy life. I agree with him: My newfound self-confidence has led to ambition, motivation and a desire to embark on new endeavours, on a daily basis.