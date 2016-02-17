Phyllis Needs to Pull It Together in Today’s Comic by Benjamin Marra By Benjamin Marra February 17, 2016, 9:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Find Benjamin on his website, blog, and at Traditional Comics. Tagged:Benjamin Marra, Comics!, Crime, death, pooping, running away, Vice comics, VICE US, What We Mean By Yesterday Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Brooklyn dancer Storyboard P. Photos from the ‘Black Male Re-Imagined’ 01.17.17 By Wilbert L. Cooper What Kinksters Do When Their Fetishes Are Impossible 01.09.17 By Erica Euse Which Philosophy Can Best Explain 2016? 12.26.16 By Tom Whyman Inside the Forgotten Refugee Camp in Greece 12.23.16 By Joe Banks