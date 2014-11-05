What We’re Leaving Behind – Part 1

As foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan, violence is increasing. Fighting between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban is chaotic and often indiscriminate, and civilian casualties are rising, as Afghans pay the price for the West’s failures.

In part one of a three-part series, VICE News correspondent Ben Anderson visited an NGO-operated hospital in Lashkar Gah – one of only two in the Helmand province – to speak with the medical staff as they attempt to manage the ever-growing influx of patients.