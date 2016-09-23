The Most Effective Songs You Could Add to Your Tinder Profile

A couple of people maybe about to neck (?) at Tinder’s London launch party (Photo: Tom Johnson)

Ah, yes, Tinder – the app that was supposed to facilitate strings-free fuckin’ and suckin’ and has now turned into the primary means of acquiring a long, tenuous relationship in this, the year 2016. And again, they have changed Tinder. They have teamed up with Spotify so you can put a song on your profile, like in the olden days, the Myspace days.

That’s good, isn’t it? Not only is Tinder unending; it’s now also audible.

Since learning that just now, I’ll bet you’ve been obsessing over this question: what do various VICE writers and both the interns think their Tinder profile song should be and why? Don’t you want desperately to find out?

Well:

“COOL”

If I had to choose one song that would summarise my entire Tinder experience, but one that also – when just seen at a glance as an advertisement for me on my Tinder profile – is very, very witty, it would be “Cool” from the classic 1961 musical West Side Story.

‘Haha,’ they’ll (hopefully!) think. ‘This guy obviously has a great sense of humour! He seems like the kind of guy I could really potentially spend at least three rounds of alcohol with before deciding a) actually, this irony thing he’s doing is really annoying; b) actually he’s nowhere near as good looking as in his pictures, or c) fuck, I really wish I’d eaten before I came to this because now I’m too drunk to act on a) and b) and can’t be arsed to leave early but I think he’s taking that as some kind of indication that the date is going well when it really, really isn’t.’

Cool!

@williamwasteman

“CAN YOUR PUSSY DO THE DOG?”

I chose this song mostly because it evokes tiger-print leotards, dubious makeup and tight leather trousers, which is what I’m all about. Also, it sounds sexual but in a weird enough way that people would think twice before turning it into a pick-up line. Although, inevitably, it’d probably evoke some kind of question on whether or not my pussy can do the dog, followed by a winky face, followed by “hey u there?”, followed by “yeah well fuck you”.

@bijubelinky

“HOLIDAY RAP”

On one hand your Tinder anthem is the thing that says “this is me, this is how I fuck; let me fuck you at least a little bit – just a little, just the tip, just let me get the idea of it in your head before I get it your junk – let me fuck you through the medium of song”, and on the other hand your Tinder anthem also says “this is my music, this is how I am, this is my personality distilled into three minutes forty of Adele”. It cannot be both things. You cannot have a fuck song be your personality song, unless you are literally D’Angelo. You cannot have your personality song be your fuck song. You gotta come down one side or the other.

I am not telling you what side I am coming down on but my Tinder song is “Holiday Rap” by DJ Sven and Miker G.

@joelgolby



“SCENE SICK”

“Scene Sick” by Diet Cig would be mine because the opening words are something like: “I’m sick of hearing about your band / I don’t care I don’t care I don’t care I don’t care I don’t care.” Which I feel would maybe help me avoid going on Tinder dates with the kind of people who own lutes.

Morgan Harries

“DEAD RINGER FOR LOVE”

A singular song could never capture the nuance of a human being, the individualism of a unique soul – and yet here we are, Tinder. My song could be anything from Barbara Streisand’s “Rain On My Parade” – to communicate a sense of spontaneous Hannah, lover of pomp and theatrics – to something by Grouper or Slowdive – for existential Hannah, who spends too much time ploughing the depths of misery. But I’ll go with Meat Loaf feat. Cher – “Dead Ringer For Love”, because, just like me, it is an unparalleled banger.

I don’t know if songwriter Jim Steinman knew he was a poetic genius at the time, but his lyrics perfectly capture the Tinder experience: “I don’t know anything about you baby / but you’re everything I’m dreaming of.” Plus, the song is highly representative of me: the uplifting camp sensibility and those wailing solos are me on my best behaviour; those “baa baa oos” hint towards the very real possibility that we’ll find each other distinctly irritating when we get to know each other too well.

@hannahrosewens

“THOMAS THE SMASH MOUTH ENGINE”

There are only two things I value in a potential sex friend and they are: 1) a sense of humour, and 2) a strong appreciation for the American rock band Smash Mouth. I don’t think that’s too much to ask. But why, Emma, you’re asking – why, if you love Smash Mouth so much, would you choose for your imaginary Tinder profile song this dank mash-up between their 1999 hit “All Star” and the Thomas the Tank Engine theme song? It’s simple, really.

This “slightly unfinished” masterpiece is a litmus test for how well you cope with life. If you think about it, are we not all, deep down, the “All Star” and Thomas the Tank Engine mash-up? When I hear this song, I think of the chaos and absurdity of life. This song is my emotions after seven pints. This song is everybody I’ve ever met – starving, hysterical, naked, swiping through strange, vacant faces on the internet looking for a dick to sit on. Are we not all a combination of two completely opposing forces, marching forward in the world completely out of step, with all the grace of a camel getting out of a tent? Are we not all, ultimately, “slightly unfinished”?

Also, it’s really fucking funny.

@emmaggarland

“THAT’S THE WAY I LIKE IT”

For my Tinder anthem I’m going to use a tried and tested formula. My most successful time on social media was using Myspace, around the year 2005. My profile picture was one of me wearing a Superman T-shirt and I was in the top friends of about 15 different girls. The comments, picture comments and friend requests flowed like thick honey in those days. I was coming out of my chubby phase and had just discovered the timer on my parents’ digital camera, leading to candid, well-staged shots that were thick with both fringe and sexual energy. This was a halcyon era of popularity, and one month I even enjoyed an unbroken run of snogging different girls on four consecutive weekends back to back.

My song? “That’s the Way I Like It” by KC and the Sunshine Band, of course.

@a_n_g_u_s

