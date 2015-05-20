Meet Top 5, the 16-Year-Old Toronto Rapper from Drake’s Favorite Neighborhood

The video for “Shirt Off Shawty” doesn’t exactly stand out for its artistic direction. It was made by Top 5, real name Hassan Ali, a 16-year old Somali rapper from the Toronto’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood, an area most commonly known as “Jungle.” It’s the same Jungle that Drake referenced with his new short film of the same name, not to mention the track dedicated to it on his album If You’re Reading This, It’s Already Too Late.

The visuals for “Shirt Off Shawty” have Top 5 rapping and dancing around the city with his friend Troy, the both of them jubilantly turning up without any constricting fabric getting in their way. The lyrics are youthful and carefree—though not technically advanced—and the whole thing feels like an early upload on Soulja Boy’s YouTube page. A look at Hassan Ali’s instagram reveals him to be a teen who takes pictures with various musicians and NBA players, smiling jubilantly. Sometimes he’s wearing a shirt, but most times he’s not. “Shirt Off Shawty” was released on August 12, 2014, and rose to roughly 2,000 views in the first few days until it petered out to only a few daily visits. Then on December 12, 2014, Drake posted this picture to his Instagram account.

The video’s view count shot up, now sitting at almost 40,000. While this isn’t enough to justify the song being a hit, it nonetheless raised many questions on the internet. Who is Top 5? How did Drake hear about his song? Why did he decide to post it on Instagram? According to Top 5, he and Drake became friends after Ali saw the rapper visiting his neighbourhood from time to time. In his verse on PartyNextDoor’s “Over Here” Drake mentions that he’ll “go to Jungle, pick up my Ethiopian goddess,” and according to Top 5 that’s a pretty factual boast. “He’s always been supportive of my hood, he has friends there,” says Ali of Drake. “He puts people up on Instagram from my block, and that’s how he’s been into my music.”

Top 5’s newest video for “Hall of Fame” features Robin Banks, another Toronto rapper who invented the term “TT right now,” popularized by Drake’s caption game. The video features a squad of young kids having the most fun you’ve ever seen anyone have in a parking garage. The video has already eclipsed the success of “Shirt Off Shawty,” so we spoke to the 16-year-old about how he got into music, and how Drake found out he existed.

Noisey: When did you start taking your shirt off?

Hassan Ali: It all started in 2013 at the OVO Bounce tournament when Brandon Jennings took his shirt off. I was going to take a picture with him and then I decided to take off my shirt, and the whole crowd started going crazy. We posted that pic and since that day it’s been #shirtoffshawty. I took a picture with Drake with my shirt off and that was only my second time meeting Drake.

How did Drake hear about your music?

He knew me. He was asking “who is that kid with his shirt off?” Then I went to a signing and we got to know each other and the friendship started. From then on we kept hitting each other up. He’s always been supportive of my hood and has friends there. He puts people up on Instagram from my hood and from that day on he’s been into my music. I’m also close with OB O’Brien.

How did you get to know OB O’Brien? I thought he was from Hamilton?

No, he lives in Toronto. Anytime I see him he’s like, “Top 5 take your shirt off.” So, I knew Drake already watched the video that day.

Has Drake hit you up since he posted that picture?

He left me a picture, probably about two. I was talking to OB yesterday. I could have went to see Drake yesterday, but I decided to go to the restaurant.

Did you take your shirt off at the restaurant?

No [laughs]

How did you get the name Top 5?

That was my name when I use to play ball. Anything I use to do was Top 5. People used to look at me and be like “he’s top five this, top five that.”

So you’re into music seriously now? No more basketball?

Basketball is like, in high school you know if you’re going to get into the NBA or not. I realized I didn’t want to play ball. I took rapping as a joke in the beginning, but seeing Drake just all over it inspired me. I’m going to drop a couple songs and you’ll see who’s all over it. Its going to be a surprise when you see this video.

When did you and Drake get to know each other?

The first time I saw Drake I didn’t know who he was. Like I knew who he was but I didn’t know if he was that nice guy or that mean guy. But when I took my shirt off and he jumped in the picture, from that day on, I swear he’s been watching me. He knows these streets. I’m going to drop a couple more songs and then you’ll know it’s official. That night when Drake put up my pictures I’ve never seen it like that. I love Drake he’s a cool guy for putting that out. I salute him I thank him for that, like I have a fan base but he gave me a bigger fan base.

So what kind of music do you listen to?

One artist I would love to make a song with is … people might hate me for saying this, but Chris Brown. I love listening to Chris Brown.

Who’s in your personal top five?

Number one is Drake. Number two I’d say is Chris Brown. Number three is, I know Chief Keef isn’t lyrical, but his personality makes the song good. And then Rihanna and Nicki Minaj.

Is there a certain demographic that you see gravitating towards your music?

I got older people listening to me now. I didn’t have that before. I only had people my age. But now that I hit up schools for basketball or go to the movies, I have people run up and ask for a picture from me when I’m at Yorkdale Mall or at the Eaton Centre. The fanbase I have right now is good. I’m not hated on when I go places.

Are you still in high school?

Yeah, my last year in school is this year.

How was your day at school like after Drake posted the picture?

Everyone ran to me and was like “you’re my favourite. I want to see you perform at the BET awards!” This all happened the morning after, and I was kind of tired because I was up all night. My teachers came up to me and were like, “He’s gonna call up Drake.” More like five teachers came up to me. Drake went to Vaughan Road Academy; that’s the same school as me.

What’s the easiest way to take your shirt off? Do you go arms through the sleeves first, or head first?

I take the whole thing off through the front. I have the girls go crazy at school. Before Drake I had a fanbase but it wasn’t that crazy until Drake gave me props.

Slava Pastuk wrote this with his shirt off –@SlavaP