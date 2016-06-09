This Woman Would Rather Breastfeed Her Boyfriend Than Work

Photo via Jennifer Mulford’s Facebook account, appropriately captioned ‘My baby!!’

On Tuesday, Jennifer Mulford, 36, told the Sun that she’s taking a little time off work to focus on love and maintaining the nurturing bond she shares with her boyfriend Brad Leeson, 36—a bond fueled by breast milk.

After reading all about Adult Breastfeeding Relationships (ABR) online and the “pure joy it brought others,” Mulford said she set out to find the man of her dreams—one that’d be down to drink her breast milk—on dating sites, ABR forums, and even Craigslist. After coming up dry, she floated the idea by her former boyfriend Brad, who decided he was down with the idea.

“We were talking, and Brad told me he had a thing for big-breasted women, and that size had always been a factor in his relationships,” Mulford told the Sun. “We both wanted the same thing out of the relationship—a magical bond that only breastfeeding can achieve.”

Since embarking on their modern journey of love, Mulford decided to take some time off from her bartending job since breastfeeding a grown man can become a bit of a time suck. Because she gave birth more than 20 years ago, the two have to engage in “dry feeding” for two hours every day to fool her body into thinking she’s feeding a baby, which the couple achieves through suckling and using breast pumps.

But the erotic aspect of breastfeeding isn’t the main reason behind their new relationship, Mulford says. “It’s been difficult to distinguish the difference between nurturing and sex,” she told the Sun.

“Although it’s so beautiful and peaceful, it’s also erotic. It’s been hard to get through the first few nursing sessions without being tempted to have sex, but each time it’s getting easier.”

