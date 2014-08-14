Become a Gym Class Hero in the New Video for Woman’s Hour’s “In Stillness We Remain”

Middle school gym class isn’t exactly a place most people look back upon fondly. A bastion of ill fitting uniforms and adolescent gawkiness, thinking of it now is cringe-inducing. Who else hated trying to climb the rope? London-based indie pop group Woman’s Hour new video for “In Stillness We Remain” reimagines the vibe of gym class. A trio of girls and a trio of boys execute a dance as earnest as the song, spinning unselfconsciously.

Filmed at Queen Katherine School, the secondary school home of the members of Woman’s Hour, the kids choreographed the dance themselves. Directed by lead singer Fiona Burgess, it reads as an intimate conversation between children and the music. It’s not polished or perfect, and yet despite that (or because of it) the end result is charming. It’s poignant and nuanced, enough to make you crack a smile and let your awkward memories fade.

UK Noisey fans can catch Woman’s Hour as they play shows throughout the UK like Bestival and Green Man Festival. Then, they’ll be hopping across the pond for their first North America headline tour.

WOMAN’S HOUR TOUR DATES:

Sat. Aug. 16 – Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

Fri. Aug. 29 – Bingley, UK @ Bingley Music Live

Thu. Sept. 4 – Isle of Wight, UK @ Bestival

Tue. Sept. 23 – London, UK @ Village Underground

Wed. Sept. 24 – Oxford, UK @ The Jericho Tavern

Thu. Sept. 25 – Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

Fri. Sept. 26 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

Sat. Sept. 27 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

Fri. Oct. 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

Sat. Oct. 4 – Oneonta, NY @ SUNY Oneonta @ Fine Arts Building Room

Mon. Oct. 6 – Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hotel

Tue. Oct. 7 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

Thu. Oct. 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Fri. Oct. 10 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Tue. Oct. 14 – Bristol, UK @ The Exchange

Wed. Oct. 15 – Nottingham, UK @ Stealth

Thu. Oct. 16 – Glasgow, UK @ Tuts

Fri. Oct. 17 – Liverpool, UK @ East Village Loft

Sat. Oct. 18 – Cardiff, UK @ Buffalo Bar

Tue. Oct. 21 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotov Exil

Wed. Oct. 22 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

Fri. Oct. 24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

Sat. Oct. 25 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique/Witloofbar

Tue. Oct. 28 – Oslo, NO @ Vanguard

Wed. Oct. 29 – Stockholm, SE @ Lilla Hotellbaren

Thu. Oct. 30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Ideal Bar

