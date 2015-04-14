Portraits of Some of the World’s Most Toned Women

Every spring in Columbus, Ohio, the Arnold Sports Festival draws some of the world’s best professional bodybuilders to compete for lavish prizes and prestigious titles. Named for Arnold Schwarzenegger, the convention began in 1989 and includes both a female bodybuilding contest called Ms. International and a “fitness and figure” competition, which focuses on muscle definition rather than size.

While photographer Jen Davis is best known for her deeply personal self-portraits, she recently photographed a female bodybuilder in Los Angeles and became interested in the ways these women present themselves to the world. In early March, she went behind the scenes at the 2015 festival for a closer look.