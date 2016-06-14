If You Can’t Grow a Beard Like These, You Might as Well Shave

This article was originally published by VICE Germany
A few years ago, I heard my grandma say that she doesn’t “like beards because men hide behind them.” I thought that was an interesting thought, so I decided to investigate by visiting the World Beard and Moustache Championships that took place in Stuttgart back in November 2013.
After photographing 70 men, I felt that my grandma might have had a point. Some of my subjects were proudly displaying and talking about their beards but some others kept mumbling into their facial hair. I only took three pictures of each person. All of the guys I photographed were unique characters, coming from all around the world and all walks of life. Here are 30 of the 70 portraits I took that time in Stuttgart.
Keith J. “Gandhi Jones” Hanbrich — had been growing his beard for 27 years — styling time: 30 minutes
Nick Thomas — had been growing his beard for 2 years — styling time: 2 minutes
Sam Holcombe — had been growing his beard for 6 years — styling time: 1 hour
Aarne Bielefeldt — had been growing his beard since it started growing — styling time: 6 hours
Damien Knight — had been growing his beard for 6 years — styling time: 20 minutes
Fulio — had been growing his beard for 5 years — styling time: 20 minutes
Eric Jansson — had been growing his beard for 3 years — styling time: 1 hours
Hans Peter Weis — had been growing his beard for 15 years — styling time: 3 hours
Benjamin Juergens — had been growing his beard for 2 years — styling time: 45 minutes
Phil Olsen — had been growing his beard for 14 years — styling time: 10 minutes
Drew Muncaster — had been growing his beard for 3 years — styling time: 20 minutes
Michael Wallage — had been growing his beard for 20 years — styling time: 40 minutes
Selim Trygve — had been growing his beard for 3.5 years — styling time: 5 minutes
Ted Sedman — had been growing his beard for 50 years — styling time: 15 minutes
Fritz Sendhofer — had been growing his beard for 20 years — styling time: 0 minutes
Sean Raiger — has been growing his beard for 5 years — styling time: 10 minutes
Jared MacDonald — had been growing his beard for 3.5 years — styling time: 1 hour
Al Underwood — had been growing his beard for 25 years — styling time: 30 minutes
Norbert Topf — had been growing his beard for 11 years — styling time: 15 hours
Reinhard Hess — had been growing his beard for 40 years — styling time: 15 minutes
Stefan Hofmeister — had been growing his beard for 21 years — styling time: 15 minutes
Paul Roof — had been growing his beard for 9 years — styling time: 2 hours
Jerg Egon — had been growing his beard for 40 years — styling time: 10 minutes
Mike Yeomans — had been growing his beard for 11 months — styling time: 45 minutes
Roland van der Bremt — had been growing his beard since it started growing — styling time: 30 minutes
John Dickson — had been growing his beard for 10 years — styling time: 5 minutes
Collin McArolle — had been growing his beard for 4 years — styling time: 5 minutes
Erwin Butsch — had been growing his beard for 10 years — styling time: 1 hour
Felix Hammoge — had been growing his beard for 2 years — styling time: 9 minutes