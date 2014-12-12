Wu Tang Nans Are The Greatest Rap Tribute Group Ever

To celebrate the announcement of the Wu Tang Clan’s 2015 UK dates, we hooked up with Britain’s oldest and most dedicated rap tribute act: the Wu Tang Nans. Forming across various tea rooms in Berkshire, and bonding over bridge, knitting and Raekwon’s verse on “Duck Seazon”, they comprise one of the baddest OAP collectives this side of Worcester.

Who needs to announce their own tour dates, when you’ve got a gaggle of elderly hype girls? Wu Tang Clan will play…

June 4th – O2 Academy Brixton

June 5th – O2 Academy Glasgow

Tickets go on sale at o2priority.co.uk/tickets at 9am on Monday 15th December.