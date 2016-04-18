Wuvable Oaf Says Goodbye with a Musical Number in Today’s Comic by Ed Luce By Ed Luce April 18, 2016, 7:30am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Check out Ed’s website, Twitter, Instagram, and buy his book on Fantagraphics. Tagged:Comics!, Divine, ECW, profesisonal wrestling, the vaselines, Vice comics, VICE US, wuvable oaf, WWE, wwf, you think you're a man but you're only a boy Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Inside the Forgotten Refugee Camp in Greece 12.23.16 By Joe Banks America Is Not Prepared for President @RealDonaldTrump 12.13.16 By Harry Cheadle The Pervert Who Changed America: How Larry Flynt Fought the Law and Won 12.11.16 By Drew Millard The VICE Guide to Grindr 12.09.16 By Jaik Puppyteeth