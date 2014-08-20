Yeezy Taught Me: North West Is Undeniably Her Father’s Daughter

Unless you lacked Internet access last week, you’re well aware by now that the #WORLDSMOSTTALKEDABOUTBABY a.k.a. North West has landed her first solo photoshoot. Kimye’s firstborn followed up her major magazine debut in VOGUE with a spread in the newest issue of CR Fashion Book, this time without her parents. Considering the textbook-thick art magazine run by ex Vogue Paris editor in chief Carine Roitfeld has become regarded as the neo-fashion bible, this is a big deal – for a baby and grown women alike. Most people 30 times North West’s age haven’t even come close to accomplishing the infant’s reach in the fashion industry, but we’re talking about Kanye’s daughter here so it’s not that surprising #GodLevel. Even though North is just a little over a year old, and undoubtedly still figuring out how to string together sentences, you can already see more than sliver’s of her dad’s bold personality shining through. We rounded up all of the glorious ways in which North is unmistakably Kanye’s daugher.

1. North’s CR Fashion Book Spread Proves That She Is the G.O.O.D. Music Logo



2. Like her father, Chanel-clad North West is THE FUTURE of fashion. That caption runs in her spread along with this wisdom from fashion’s overlord, Karl Lagerfeld: “It’s never too early to care about fashion!”



3. North also knows that it’s never too early to wear double denim à la Ye.



4. North is a pro at monochromatic dressing, even when she’s just lounging around the house.

5. She makes the same scrunched-up face at Paparazzi.



6. North has the same deer-in-headlights smize as her dad.



7. North is all about fashion over function, even if that means wearing a bomber jacket in the dog days of summer.



8. She’s already practising her “Imma let you finish but…” pose.



