CATALOGUE #018: Kito & Reija Lee – “Starting Line”

Kito & Reija Lee met when they were 13. They’ve released tracks under Skream’s Disfigured Dubz imprint and Diplo’s Mad Decent. Big Boi, Ludacris, and T.I have split bars over a remix of one of their tracks. The other month they released a beautiful cover of Cassie’s “Me & U”.

The critics say: “[Kito & Reija Lee] produce sleek electronic music that has DJs salivating and big name producers wanting to sample their work”

“Starting Line” is murk-ridden-pop. The sort of synth-heavy, glittering smash you expect to be bookending the credits of your favourite West Coast TV show; soundtracking a protaganist’s journey from the club, to the strip, to collapsing in the penthouse suite’s bathroom, a make-up waterfall streaming from their eyes.

Kito & Reija Lee released their EP II on July 22. You can buy it here.

