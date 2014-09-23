PREMIERE: Jelani – “Twenty/Three”

Jelani has been playing music for most of his life. He’s spent the last few years figuring out his music, cut-and-pasting soundscapes together, before finalising his patchwork quilt of sound on debut release, “Twenty//Three”.

Sitting somewhere between the funky John Mayer solos on Channel Orange, the R&B vein of Ben Khan and Jai Paul, and the sort of low-key comedown British production crafted by the likes of Sampha and SBTRKT, “Twenty//Three” is a release that gives promise to an exciting future for Jelani.