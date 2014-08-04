Premiere: Clarian -“Mirror of the Sun”

All the best musicians should make you conjure far fetched schemes to kidnap their iPod, knowing it would be a sarcophagus hiding loads of golden giblets in genres you haven’t met yet. The new EP from Clarian – titled There Is a Light at the End – lets you in some of his secrets; all three tracks seem bent on acquainting you with the best pic ‘n’ mix of libidinous techno, 60’s West Coast heartbreak and intergalactic guitars.

Clarian has the utmost honor of being the first release from Seth Troxler’s new “Soft Touch” imprint – and we have the utmost honor of premiering the brilliant “Mirror Of The Sun”, in which the longtime Guy Gerber collaborator and Montreal native treats us with inquisitive plucky guitars before transforming into an Arabian leaning tropical jam punctuated by flirty basslines and Jess Cardinal’s dusky vocals.

The debut EP on Soft Touch Records is released 29/09/14 on 10” Vinyl

