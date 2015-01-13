Catalogue #026: Hooton Tennis Club – “Jasper”

Hooton Tennis Club are four good friends from cultural capital of the world, Liverpool. The place where beers are cheap, the Beatles were formed, and it’s perfectly acceptable to wear a tracksuit to the pub. They’re currently signed to Heavenly Recordings.

What the critics say: “What sounds like a lyrical eulogy to a late friend set to lovely, languid, vaguely Teenage Fanclubbish music” – Alexis Petridis, the Guardian

Today’s premiere, “Jasper”, is produced by fellow Merseysider Bill Ryder-Jones (The Coral). The track was recorded at his Mum’s house, so you imagine the band had lots of cups of lukewarm tea and biscuits delivered to the studio while they laid down this beauty of a song. Like Alexis said in the Guardian, there’s elements of Teenage Fanclub’s poppy melodic charm, but it’s been given a bit of a sheen that keeps it looking forward optimatically, rather than glancing into the rear mirror of power pop’s past. Watch above and enjoy.

Catch Hooton Tennis Club on tour at the following dates:

January

25th – Trades Club, Hebden Bridge

February

6th – The Harley, Sheffield*

13th – The Chameleon Arts Café, Nottingham*

15th – Brudenell Games Room, Leeds*

16th – Unity Works Minor Hall, Wakefield*

20th – Shipping Forecast, Liverpool

24th – The Castle, Manchester

25th – Louisiana, Bristol

26th – The Macbeth, London

March

3rd – Kazimier, Liverpool*

*Supporting H Hawkline