CATALOGUE #011: Jess Glynne: “Right Here (Skream Remix)”

Jess Glynne is one of the most successful British artist of 2014, selling well over 1 million singles. Which is mental because you might not even know what she looks like (she’s that one in the picture up there). But you will have heard her massive bangers, collaborating with Clean Bandit on Rather Be and Route 94 on My Love.

The critics say: “Jess Glynne has been a huge part of bringing back UK dance into the limelight over the past couple of years, and she’s been no-so-quietly showing that her solo tracks are as addicting as the features that she’s been a part of.” – Earmilk

“Right Here” can be downloaded here.