Listen to a Remix of Malian Punk Band Songhoy Blues From XL’s Top Boy, Richard Russell

Songhoy Blues were discovered, perhaps, through divine intervention. Back in October 2013, three musical legends – Damon Albarn, Brian Eno and Nick Zinner – travelled to Africa as part of Albarn’s African Express project and it was there, that they uncovered the group and brought them to wider attention with a release on the project’s compilation record.

Songhoy Blues have since signed with Transgressive and they’re putting out their debut album in February – which is also produced by Nick Zinner. Ahead of that they’ve got yet another co-sign, with XL Recordings boss Richard Russell releasing a remix of the band’s single, “Al Hassidi Terei”. You can listen to the premiere above, and the original below.