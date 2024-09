A couple months ago we premiered Lukas Freeman’s “Weep” – a track that talked about insomnia, speed bumps, and tears. Roll around to now and he’s readying his new EP, titled Creep, which is out tomorrow. Like an early birthday present, today he’s putting out a taste of the EP in the form of “Beyond” – a track we’re premiering below – which builds upon “Weep” and starts concreting Lukas’ position as one of the UK’s new trip-hop troubadours.