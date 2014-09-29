It Turns Out Outkast’s “Hey Ya” Sounds Incredible On French Horns

Covers can be tiresome, but sometimes they accentuate certain qualities in a song that weren’t as blatant on the original. YouTube user FhornPatrick might look and sound like a Woodkid who’s fallen on hard times and become a musical camboy, but don’t be fooled – he’s carving quite a niche for tooting his own horn on camera. Using just his mouth, a French horn and some simple looping techniques, he’s done everything from Game of Thrones to Darude (and whatever lies between those two pillars of popular culture), but this rework of Outkast’s 2003 hit “Hey Ya” is probably his finest work. The way he layers in each individual melody reminds you just how good a pop song it was; cramming more contagious hooks into one track than most can muster on an entire album.

Here is Game of Thrones, too:

And Darude’s mighty sandstorm: