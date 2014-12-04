Premiere: All We Are – “Keep Me Alive”

All We Are are one of those bands with a geographical backlog that could make even the most seasoned gap-year students jealous. The threesome met at university in Liverpool but hail from Ireland (Richard, drums), Brazil (Luis, guitar) and Norway (Guro, bass). They’re basically the most jetsetting group I’ve seen since Il Divo burst on to the scene back in 2003.

Most recently the band have isolated themselves in the Norwegian mountains and the Welsh countryside. They’ve been writing their debut album, working with producer Dan Carey (M.I.A, Hot Chip, Bat For Lashes), and probably wearing a buttload of jumpers to keep them warm.

Videos by VICE

One of the first tracks to come from those sessions is “Keep Me Alive”. We’re premiering it above but, in case you need someone to explain the music to you instead of listening without prompt, “Keep Me Alive” is an exquisite slice of comforting upbeat pop. Obviously the production is incredible, but I would argue it’s the voices – pulling you in, claiming to “hear nothing but your breathing” – that make this one of the most heartfelt and yearning tracks of the year.

Anyway, enough gushing. Here’s a quick interview with the guys, watch the video above, and catch them on tour.

Noisey: Guro, I read that Liverpudlian legend Paul McCartney wrote a birthday card to your Mum? How did that happen?

All We Are: Rich and I did songwriting in third year and Macca came along and did a one to one session with us. So we sat down, had a few jams, and chatted. Before I left I told him it was my mum’s birthday and he wrote her a card.

You wrote the album in Norway right?

Well, the album itself wasn’t written in Norway. We went over there to lock ourselves away for a bit. No phones, no hot water and the toilet was outside. We spent everyday just jamming. We did another session like that in Wales. We stayed in this reclusive cottage and turned the living room into our studio. When we got back to Liverpool we had the bones of something cool. The tunes were really written in Liverpool, but after those two sessions they came pretty easy.

Tell me something about Norway that no one else knows.

Did you know Norwegians are telepathic? You didn’t did you…

*Wink Face* *Wink Face*

You describe your sound as psychedelic boogie. If you put on a psychedelic disco, where would it be and what would it involve?

You, us, a free bar of course, held in a giant cube made of mirrors and throw in a few strobes, smoke and a massive disco ball. Then it would get messy, a little bit sexy and inevitably turn grim.

What’s the plan for this year?

You mean the remaining 28 days? Get our next single “Keep Me Alive Out”, play the rest of our gigs and then get nice and cosy over Christmas. The real party starts next year when we’re dropping our album. 2nd Feb. Can’t wait.

Catch All We Are live at the following dates:

Thursday 12th February – La Vapeur – Generiq, Dijon, France

Friday 13th February – Rodia – Generiq, Besancon, France

Saturday 14th February – Noumatrouff – Generiq, Mulhouse, France

Monday 16th February – Badaboum – Fireworks*, Paris, France

Wednesday 25th February – Prinzenbar, Hambug, Germany

Thursday 26th February – Prince Charles, Berlin, Germany

Friday 27th February – Studio872, Cologne, Germany

Saturday 28th February – Strom, Munich, Germany

Tuesday 3rd March – Rockhal, Luxembourg

Thursday 5th March – AB Club, Brussels, Belgium

Friday 6th March – Upstairs @ Paradiso, Amsterdam, Holland

Monday 9th March – Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK

Tuesday 10th March – Green Door Store, Brighton, UK

Wednesday 11th March – Corsica Studios, London, UK

Friday 13th March – Cyprus Avenue, Cork, Ireland

Saturday 14th March – Workman’s, Dublin, Ireland

Tuesday 17th March – Broadcast, Glasgow, UK