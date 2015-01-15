Premiere: Krill – “Foot”

Describing their forthcoming album A Distant Fist Unclenching, Krill frontman Jonah Furman says: “We were trying to somehow rise above the questions of ‘Am I good or bad? Do I deserve love or hatred?’ and think about what underlies those questions. The fist unclenches, something happens after pain, anger and anxiety”. “Foot”, then – the second single from the record – sounds like the moment when you give up on battling through your merk of feelings, and find that an unexpected serenity is reached.

The resulting track is loud and obtrusive, like a mixture of Doolittle era Pixies and all your brain components colliding into each other with unrelenting force.

A Distant Fist Unclenching is out Feb 16th on Steak Club in the UK. You can pre-order here, and check out the tour dates below:

UK tour dates

23rd Feb Manchester Gullivers

24th Feb Leeds Brudenell Social Club Free Entry

25th Feb London Old Blue Last

27th Feb Glasgow Broadcast

28th Feb Bristol Start The Bus

1st March Brighton Green Door Store W/ Alex G

3rd March Paris, FR Espace B

4th March Antwerp, BE Trix Bar

5th March Haarlem, NL Patronaat Free Entry

6th March Zeewolde, NL Where The Wild Things Are

7th March Berlin, DE Bang Bang Club