Premiere: Krill – “Foot”

Describing their forthcoming album A Distant Fist Unclenching, Krill frontman Jonah Furman says: “We were trying to somehow rise above the questions of ‘Am I good or bad? Do I deserve love or hatred?’ and think about what underlies those questions. The fist unclenches, something happens after pain, anger and anxiety”. “Foot”, then – the second single from the record – sounds like the moment when you give up on battling through your merk of feelings, and find that an unexpected serenity is reached.
The resulting track is loud and obtrusive, like a mixture of Doolittle era Pixies and all your brain components colliding into each other with unrelenting force.
Videos by VICE
A Distant Fist Unclenching is out Feb 16th on Steak Club in the UK. You can pre-order here, and check out the tour dates below:
UK tour dates
23rd Feb Manchester Gullivers
24th Feb Leeds Brudenell Social Club Free Entry
25th Feb London Old Blue Last
27th Feb Glasgow Broadcast
28th Feb Bristol Start The Bus
1st March Brighton Green Door Store W/ Alex G
3rd March Paris, FR Espace B
4th March Antwerp, BE Trix Bar
5th March Haarlem, NL Patronaat Free Entry
6th March Zeewolde, NL Where The Wild Things Are
7th March Berlin, DE Bang Bang Club