Stream Tired Tape Machine’s Album ‘Not Here’

Last week, we premiered the video for Swedish Tired Tape Machine’s “Stella’s Other Waltz”. The dusk in the forest of Enköping made us call it “the prettiest midlife crises you’ll ever hear.” That goes for the whole album, Not here, too.

It’s the third time around we get to make an acquaintance with Petter Lindhagen’s Tired Tape Machine in the shape of a full-length format. And to put it like this: when I played it through my speakers at home, the normally timid cat I live with wouldn’t stop to yowl. It’s like this music leaves every creature in its way uncomfortable – in a good way. Like the dusky forest in “Stella’s Other Waltz”, this is both horrifying and breathtakingly loveable.

Videos by VICE

When listening to Not here you can’t help but wonder where Petter Lindhagen got his inspiration. According to himself he locked himself inside a cabin. Well, I can imagine he binge-watched all Harry Potter-films and listened to Gary Jules’s version of “Mad World” on repeat – a version of a song that never left us or Petter (probably) since seeing Donnie Darko for the first time.

Drifting away in thoughts when hearing Not here, one of my deep wishes to whoever would control such a thing, is to see and hear a Swedish film scored by Tired Tape Machine. That would be ridiculously good.

Not here is out today via Feeder Recordings.

tiredtapemachine.com

facebook.com/tiredtapemachine

soundcloud.com/tired-tape-machine

tiredtapemachine.bandcamp.com