Sleeve Notes: Charlotte OC

Sleeve Notes is a new series where we pick an artist and get them to make a themed mix. This week: Charlotte OC, who puts out the follow up to her critically lauded debut EP this September, mixes up some tracks that tug at her heartstrings.

Noisey: For those who are finding out about you for the first time, tell us a bit about Charlotte OC?

Videos by VICE

Charlotte: I am Charlotte OC. I make gospel soul house influenced music and I sometimes play the guitar.

What are you working on at the moment?

I am writing material for my debut album. I have some shows in LA and New York in September, Paris, and ending the year in Australia.

What’s the best festival you’ve played this Summer and why?

I played couple of amazing festivals this summer, but I think Field day was my favourite – the crowd was brilliant! Although I’m playing Pitchfork Festival in Paris in November so maybe ask me again after that.

If you could play anywhere in the world where would it be?

Now I’ve started playing live shows I’m dying to get on the road and travel. I’m really excited to do some shows in Berlin and see more parts of Germany. South America , Africa. Everywhere really.

Was there overarching idea with the mix?

When I heard all the tunes I chose in the mix for the first time they all moved in a strange way. I can remember where I was the first time I heard these songs and the memory of each one is surreal. Each one of them makes me leave my seat to press the repeat button constantly. I think it’s quite rare to find music that does that. They are all bizarre in their own of way, but still somehow incredibly beautiful.