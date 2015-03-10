Sleeve Notes: Petite Meller

Sleeve Notes is a series where we pick an artist and get them to make a themed mix. This week: Petite Meller, the London-based French artist who exploded with carefree inhibition in January’s video for “Baby Love”, which has reached almost half a million plays. She’s currently working on a new album and inbetween, has created us a mix that goes from XL Recordings’ new signing Shamir through to Serge Gainsbourg.

Hey Petite Meller! You say you make music because you never had anyone to dance with. If you could choose one person to dance with, who would it be and why?

Tchaikovsky. As a child I used to love Swan Lake, and we would waltz together.



You’ve blown up a bit in the last few months. What’s been your favourite part?

My fantasies are becoming a reality through coincidental encounters with talented, fascinating people from all over the globe.

You’re currently living in London right? What are the best three things about London?

1. Every street and alley reminds me of a scene from a Hitchcock movie.

2. Music is stronger than politics

3. I love the radio here, tres sophisticated.

And the worst three things?

You got to stay positive.

The mix you’ve put together is killer. Why did you choose the tracks you did? What are you working on at the moment?

I’m working on a new video which I’m about to shoot. It’s always funny for me to think there are people around the world who still don’t know they are soon going to be in my videos! This playlist is composed of people I’ve worked with and music I’m inspired by on my new album.

Finally, a blind date question. If you were an alcoholic drink, what would you be and why?

A pink Champagne: festive, bubbly and exploding.

Tracklisting:

1. Betablocker – Petite’s “NYC Time Remix”

2. Bondax – “Baby I Got That”

3. Marlin – “Whitney”

4. Serge Gainsbourg – Couleur café

5. Shamir – “I’ll Never Be Able To Love”

6. K.R.O.S.S – Petite’s “NYC Time Remix”

7. Chantal Goya – “La Pluie du Ciel”

8. The Isley Brothers – “This Old Heart of Mine”

9. Klingande – “Punga”

10. Paul Simon – “Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes”

11. Brigitte Bardot – “Moi Je Joue”

12. Faul – “Changes”

13. Charlie Boulala – “Sonnenkind” (MÖWE Remix)

14. Charles Aznavour – “Les Comédiens”

15. Serge Gainsbourg – “Je Suis Venu Te Dire”

16. Francis and the Lights – “Like a Dream

17. Canblaster – “I Think About U (Marble)”

Baby Love is out June 29 and on Spotify now.