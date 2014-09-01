Sleeve Notes: The Last Skeptik Made Us A Ludamix

Sleeve Notes is a new series where we pick an artist and get them to make a themed mix. This week: Hackney-based producer/DJ The Last Skeptik, who is about to go on tour DJing for FEMME supporting Charli XCX, has made us a mix of all Ludacris’ finest moments. Here is his Ludamix:

Noisey: Why do you love Ludacris then?

TLS: I wouldn’t be a self respecting hip-hop head if i didn’t.



What’s the best Ludacris verse out of all of them?

Luda’s definitely one of the champions of the guest verse. His spot on Khaled’s ‘I’m So Hood’ remix is too jokes, so that gets my vote: “I’m so hood that Ludacris shoulda been on the original version”



What were the most satisfying tracks to mix?

Splash Waterfalls in to Number One Spot.



Do you think he’s dropped off too much in the last few years or do you think he could bring it back?

Party Girls was sick from last year. And the #IDGAF mixtape was ill too. The world always needs a shit ton of Luda music.



Tracklist

The Last Skeptik – Slewgasm

Ludacris ft. Mac Miller – She’s A Trip

Ludacris – What’s Your Fantasy

Shawty Lo ft. Ludacris – Dey Know Remix

Future ft. Ludacris – Same Damn Time Remix

Ludacris – How Low

Ludacris – Splash Waterfalls

Ludacris – Number 1 Spot

DJ Khaled ft. Ludacris – All I Do Is Win Remix

Mary J Blige ft. Ludacris – Grown Woman

Ludacris – Last of a Dying Breed

Ludacris ft Nate Dogg – Child of The Night

9th Wonder ft. Ludacris and David Banner – Be With You

Ginuwine ft. Ludacris – How I Get Down

Meek Mill ft. Ludacris – Mad Fo

Ludacris – Hiphop Quotables

Ludacris – MVP

Ludacris – My Chick Bad

Ludacris – Get Back

Ludacris – Move Bitch

Ludacris – Virgo

Ludacris – Southern Hospitality

Ludacris – Stand Up

Ludacris – The Potion

Ludacris ft. DJ Quik – Spur of The Moment

Ludacris ft. Nate Dogg – Area Codes

Ludacris – Woozy (JJ Brown Remix)

Ludacris – Roll Out

Ludacris – Party Girls

