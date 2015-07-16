Young Thug Arrested by U.S. Marshals for “Terroristic Threats”

On Wednesday morning, rapper Young Thug was arrested by U.S. Marshals who were responding to a warrant issued by the Dunwoody police department. He was arrested at 6 AM without incident in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

In a news release, U.S. Marshal spokesman Jim Joyner said the following:

“Williams was wanted on an outstanding warrant charging him with terroristic threats stemming from an incident that occurred with the jurisdiction of the Dunwoody police,” Joyner said in a news release.”

At this time, we’re unsure of the nature of his threats, though we will update this post as the story progresses.

