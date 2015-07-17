Despite Getting Out of Jail Yesterday, Young Thug’s Dropped Another Banger

Young Thug’s been in the news a lot this week. First he was charged for making “terroristic threats”, and now there’s an indictment suggesting Birdman and Young Thug conspired to kill Lil Wayne.

Despite all of this, Thugger’s prolific workrate hasn’t been reigned in as he’s now dropped this new banger of a track just a day after getting released from jail. Produced by Mike WiLL Made-It (who reckons this song should be #1), Pierre Ramon Slaughter, Larrance Dopson, and Chris “Brody” Brown, “Pacifier” finds Thugger spitting heat at a blistering pace over a huge, purring synth. NGL, I’m a sucker for those drums Thugger teases us with right in the opening seconds of the track.

“Pacifier” is taken from Young Thug’s forthcoming album Hy!£UN35 (aka “Hitunes”), out later this year via 300 Entertainment.