Chicago Is a Paradise

The winters in Chicago are too cold and too long for its people to survive without getting fucked up all the time. Similarly, the summers in Illinois are so short that living over there physically hurts – until you realise how cheap the rent is compared to New York or LA.



I hated this city and I loved this city. I’ve moved now but I already miss it – mostly because Brooklyn doesn’t have any alleys and it looks like I’m finally going to get a public urination ticket.



