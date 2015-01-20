​Lausanne Is a Paradise

This post originally appeared on VICE Alps

Lausanne is a city of students, which means that weekends often begin on Wednesday nights – once the Olympics tourists have gone to bed. Unfortunately, to protect those lousy diplomats’ beauty sleep, our politicians have come up with safety regulations that demand clubs and bars close early.

So we had to become creative and set up our parties outside the taxable realm of the city centre – in forest cabins, studios and squats. Here’s some photographic proof that we are not as boring as you think.

