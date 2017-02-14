YouTube, Disney Distance Themselves from PewDiePie Following Anti-Semitic Videos

With more than 53 million subscribers, PewDiePie is far and away the most popular personality on YouTube. But after a series of videos featuring anti-Semitic jokes and Nazi imagery were compiled by The Wall Street Journal and brought to the attention of Disney, the parent company of the PewDiePie-associated Maker Studios, the studio dropped him. Not long after, Variety reported that YouTube had cancelled a second season of his YouTube Red program, Scare PewDiePie, where he explored real-life sets loosely based on horror games he’d played.



The video, which includes clips of videos since taken down, features PewDiePie using an online service to pay poor people to hold up a sign saying “Death to All Jews” and deploying Nazi imagery, including clips from speeches by Adolf Hitler.



Read more on Waypoint