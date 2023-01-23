This is How ISIS Militants Broke Out of a US-Funded Jail

HASAKAH, Syria – It was a daring attack that threw northern Syria into chaos. For years, there had been warnings that al Sina’a prison – a converted school with paper-thin walls – was totally unsuitable to house its estimated 3,500-5,000 prisoners, most of whom were suspected of being current or former members of ISIS.

In January 2022, those warnings were proven to be right, as ISIS militants stormed the crumbling detention facility and freed hundreds of detainees. The consequences were huge. Around 500 people, including civilians, prison staff and suspected ISIS militants, died in the battle to secure the compound, while tens of thousands of people who lived in the surrounding area were displaced in harsh winter conditions as the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fought for 10 days to regain control.

Following a joint investigation between VICE World News and Airwars, a non-profit watchdog that monitors the war against ISIS, new failings have been uncovered which show how hundreds of detainees were allowed to escape what should have been a secure prison.

This is the story of how the West neglected the people fighting hardest against ISIS, and allowed a catastrophe to unfold.