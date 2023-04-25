Roger Mairlot remembers the date 22nd March, 2014 well: It was the day he broke his personal record of going to the most gigs in one night. “Some people climb mountains, others run marathons; well, I do extreme gigging,” says the 74-year-old, who’s been gigging nearly every single day since he retired in 2008.

This particular record-breaking day saw him go to six gigs at six different venues all over London. He started in Shoreditch, where folk singer Joanna Serrat was playing at Rough Trade East, in the late afternoon. As usual, Mairlot secured a spot near the stage for a clear view of the gritty details, “where musicians pick their nose, scratch their head or break a string,” he says. Next up was some blaring garage-rock from Abjects and unrestrained screams of grunge band Bad Grammar, at the nearby Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen. Mairlot cuts a distinctive figure, still and quiet, standing out from the crowd of moshers and headbangers. “Music is a serious game,” he says, one which calls for his undivided attention.