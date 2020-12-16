But Josua Hutagalung, a shy 34-year-old from North Sumatra province, now spends his days fending off interview requests, stressing about possible taxes, and worrying about potential criminals who don’t understand he isn’t actually a millionaire.

After a meteorite crashed through his roof and tabloids reported a sale of $1.8 million, a coffin maker from a remote village was briefly the most famous man in Indonesia.

It started on Aug. 1 at around 5pm, when a meteorite about the size of a large watermelon crashed through a tin canopy on the side of his home in a hamlet of North Sumatra’s Kolang subdistrict. It fell with such force that it lodged itself about six inches into the ground. When he picked it up, it was still warm.

“Please don’t talk about that anymore. It’s closed. Let’s just chat normally,” he said when the topic first came up, smoking a cigarette nervously. When asked what he wanted to discuss instead, he said, “life, anything.” But soon he was back to clarifying points about the story that had dominated his life for months.

If he actually had the money, “I would recruit at least five security guards” for protection, he added.

“I’m afraid my child will be kidnapped because they think I’m already rich, and they will ask for ransom. But you can see firsthand what it looks like, just ordinary, still like before, nothing is different,” he told VICE World News after agreeing to a rare in-person interview at his modest home, which he was busy painting.

He filmed the black object with his phone, uploaded it on social media, and it quickly went viral. Local journalists descended on his home, and offers to buy the seemingly precious item poured in. A week later, Jared Collins, an American intermediary for buyers in the United States, contacted him and offered a price. After communicating with his colleagues, Collins flew from his home in Bali to Josua’s house.

They made the exchange and the meteorite was sent to the U.S., where it was verified as genuine, classified under the name of the area it was found in, “Kolang,” and listed on the website of the Meteoritical Society.

The Million-Dollar Question

The trouble began with reports in British tabloids that the price of the sale was about $1.8 million, turning Josua into an “instant” millionaire, as one story put it. The calculation appears to have been made by attempting to multiply the weight and online value estimates from other bits of meteorite that had fallen in the same area. Though meteorites are a fascinating window into the make-up and history of the universe, their actual value can fluctuate widely.

Josua initially told the BBC’s Indonesia service that he sold it for a little more than $14,000 not including an additional cost for repairing his damaged roof. But Collins, the intermediary, did not reveal the actual amount and dismissed the reported figures, inadvertently stoking more curiosity in the actual price.