To the Moon: How One Cryptocurrency Made People Millions Overnight

When coronavirus isolation forced him into a hotel room and away from his job earlier this year, Gabe started looking into cryptocurrencies as a way to plug the monetary gap that quarantine had enforced on his finances.

Working in construction for his “entire life” has made his body perpetually ache. Plus, his status as an independent contractor – rather than an employee – means he has no pension or a “401k, or anything like that”.

According to stats from cryptocurrency price tracker Coingecko.com, Bitcoin – the world’s number one, most recognised, most used cryptocurrency – reached its current all-time-high on the 13th of April, 2021, climbing by 845 percent since the 14th of April, 2020. That’s a large jump over just one year.

In the four years since then, hundreds of newer, even more underground forms of cryptocurrency have popped up. Shilled on Reddit threads, discussed on Discord servers and posted by TikTok influencers , these new tokens are experiencing rocket-fuelled gains.

Turning away from established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum had been strangely fortuitous. Gabe first invested in cryptocurrency in 2017 – when deregulated finance first made its way from darknet psychedelic suppliers to mobile-based investing apps – but lost access to his wallet and cryptocurrency after going through a divorce and misplacing his password.

A week later, boom: his humble $40 (£29) investment in a new – and mostly useless – cryptocurrency called Safemoon had mushroomed into $3,400 (£2,445) in profit. Close to the average American’s monthly salary.

Like the Winklevoss twins, Tesla and an estimated 71.4 million other people who hold crypto, Gabe converted some of the fiat currency (in his case dollars) in his bank account into cryptocurrency.

Safemoon, however, leaped 23,225 percent, from $0.00000004 on the 14th of March, 2021 to its current all-time-high of $0.00000933, on the 21st of April, 2021. That’s 27 times more than Bitcoin, in a little over a month.

To spell that increase out in luminous green dollar signs: if Gabe had held on to his $40 investment in Safemoon from early March, it would have been worth tens of thousands of dollars when the value peaked on the 21st of April.

“Hindsight is always a bitch, because you look back thinking, ‘I could have thrown thousands in,’” he says. “But it was basically just a gamble.”

While all investments involve an element of risk, Gabe is part of a new crypto investor cohort who toss small investments into what are called deflationary tokens – or, if you like, meme or “shitcoins”, because they don’t have much real-life use beyond making a few people very rich.

Safemoon has had the most attention, but there are others too, like Hoge, Elongate (named after the balding Tesla daddy) and Bonfire.

Jack, a trader and market analyst with a substantial Twitter following, explains that “these assets hit the market at extremely low valuations of sometimes less than $100-200k market caps” – AKA, they’re cheap.

Because of this valuation – Safemoon’s current all-time-low price on Coingecko is $0.00000004 per token – there is theoretically loads of room for the token’s price to grow. When these extremely low-valued tokens begin sucking in starry-eyed retail investors like Gabe, the peanut-sized price means the token can “reach 10x and higher relatively quick”, says Jack.

Like Gabe, I discovered Safemoon back in March, after browsing the cryptocurrency subreddit SatoshiStreetBets. Similar to its hedge-fund obliterating brother WallStreetBets – which helped to pump the price of Gamestop shares earlier this year – people try to make money on SSB together.