Spooky Photos of Seances and Occult Ceremonies

And in terms of your own experiences, can you speak on some of the things you’ve learnt over the past two decades?

In our contemporary, media, academic realm, the stereotype is that this stuff is very anti-intellectual, and what turned me on my head is finding that it actually has this intellectual history. Also, we – in this modern Western, academic culture, and its denial of these practices as important or real – are actually the anomaly. People have been speaking with spirits of the dead in every country, throughout every era in all of history. It's hard to bring those two worlds together, and I tried to look at it with more of an ancient lens rather than a contemporary lens, looking at how these practices had played a part in human history.