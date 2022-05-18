She Couldn’t Get an Abortion in Texas. So She Went to Mexico.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved use of the pills for up to 10 weeks of pregnancy, and the World Health Organization says they are safe for up to 12 weeks, including for use at home. Jiménez and Cardona have given them to women as far along as 20 weeks, a practice they insist is safe.



After a local congressmen sought to prosecute Jiménez for promoting abortions in September 2020, the activists installed cameras outside their house.



“I fear the authorities more than anyone else,” Cardona said. But the city, one of the most affluent in Mexico, is also increasingly dangerous for women. At least 10 girls and women have gone missing in the metropolitan area since April, causing an outcry throughout Mexico and a palpable sense of panic within the city.



Not a day goes by that the activists don't receive calls from people desperate for abortions—young girls, migrants trying to reach the U.S., transgender men. Even the prosecutor’s office has sent women seeking abortions to them, Cardona said. The women ask for a $10 donation for the pills. Jiménez estimates that she accompanies no fewer than 100 people a month going through abortions, by text, video, and in person.