ADHD or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder is one of the most common mental health conditions affecting the behaviour and thought-processing of children and teenagers. Usually, the condition is diagnosed under the age of 12 and improves with age, but many adults are affected by it, too.

How many times have you heard someone who’s half paying attention to what you’re saying tell you they have ADHD ? In the past couple of decades, people have become more aware of this neurodevelopmental disorder, and started throwing the term around without really knowing what it means.

The most common signs of ADHD are difficulty concentrating, restlessness, impulsiveness. But in adults, the condition can lead to a variety of behaviours that can often be misdiagnosed as depression or bipolar disorder, since these conditions have many symptoms in common.

Globally, about five percent of children and teenagers are affected by ADHD. But not all adults with ADHD are diagnosed during childhood. A 2021 meta-analysis of previous studies determined that 6.76 percent of the adult population presents ADHD symptoms, but only 2.58 percent of them were sure they presented those symptoms during childhood.

The exact causes of ADHD are still unknown, but we know it has to do with a deficiency in the two neurotransmitters in the brain: dopamine and norepinephrine. People with ADHD tend to lock onto tasks that stimulate them, such as a favourite game or a topic of interest. Medication for people with ADHD can also help by stimulating the production of these neurotransmitters.

ADHD can profoundly affect your life, both at school, at work and in relationships. I spoke to five young adults with ADHD about what they’d like the world to know about their condition.

‘People with ADHD can’t see beyond today and, at most, tomorrow’

“I work in the UK where I’ve had several jobs, from delivery driver to estate manager. I also have a YouTube channel where I talk about ADHD. I ended up seeing a doctor after a very good friend of mine, already diagnosed, noticed some symptoms in me he also had: a chaotic lifestyle, a lot of projects I could never finish, depression, anxiety and the impossibility of choosing a professional field.