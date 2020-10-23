Noah and Noralie met in January at a youth climate conference in Switzerland. Three days later, Noah went to Nepal for six weeks. “While I was in Nepal, we spoke a lot,” says Noah. “When I got back to Schiphol [airport in Amsterdam], she was there to pick me up.”

With Noah in Utrecht and Noralie in Deventer, the couple live a train ride away from each other. The Dutch government has advised people to use public transport as little as possible, so the couple have tried to make the most of their dates. “Our first date lasted four days. Our second lasted two weeks,” Noah laughs. “When your social life is temporarily on pause, you can’t imagine what life outside of the pandemic would look like. But apparently we have a lot of mutual friends, so it’s turned out really well.”