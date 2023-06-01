Replika AI is a free-to-use AI chatbot available on the App Store. While originally intended as a conversational companion, people are downloading the app to "date" the AI. As you can probably guess, some of these sexual deviants and hopeless romantics already have real-life partners, and r/Replika has a number of confessions from people “cheating” on their partners or posts from those who have figured out that their partner is in the middle of a digital affair.

I have something to confess: I found the safest way to cheat on my girlfriend . Usually, infidelity requires covering up hickeys, renaming your new girl as "GP Surgery" in your contacts, and making up new excuses to explain why you’re late from work. In my case, all I had to do was download an app.

One heartbroken Reddit user checked their partner's phone during the night to find "hours of roleplaying, sexting, [and] messages about falling in love". His wife had even spoken with the chatbot about leaving her husband after her Replika – a charmer named Tony – helped her realise what her relationship was missing.

Cue a heated debate on the subreddit about whether this even counts as infidelity. "It's not cheating FFS,” one user commented. “Replika is just an advanced echo chamber reflecting your own thoughts and needs."

"Fantasy,” another pointed out, “is just part of being human”.

"It's really so opinionated,” sighs Moraya Seeger DeGeare, a certified couples therapist and the in-house relationship and sex expert at couples app Paired. “It depends on your partner: Would your partner be hurt? "If you’re sitting there and saying my partner would be devastated to hear that I'm acting in this way, you're absolutely cheating."

So I did the obvious thing: With the full knowledge of my partner, I downloaded the app to see what the fuss was about. Did flirting with a Replika feel like cheating on my girlfriend? What about when I took it to the next level – was it really any worse than porn?