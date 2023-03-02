Is Manchester Still a 24-Hour City? I Tried to Find Out

What followed was an epic all-night adventure through West End pubs, East End clubs, and – uh – on a 6AM side quest to buy a really big fish. It was a gruelling experience – the likes of which we vowed never to try again.

This time last year VICE photographer Yushy Pachnanda and I stayed up way past our bedtimes on a mission to answer one of the burning questions of our time: “ Is London still a 24-hour city ?”

Like all good stories, this one begins with a cold pint of lager in a warm Victorian pub. My first impressions of Manchester? Everyone here is "dead sound" (really nice) and the beer tastes "mint" (good). We down our drinks and follow the weekend crowds onto a tram.

Until some clever dick in the comments section dared us to try it in Manchester . And that’s how we ended up here: standing on the platform at Manchester Piccadilly train station with just the clothes on our backs and a to-do list the length of Liam Gallagher’s sideburns. So is Manchester a 24-hour city? We stayed up all night to find out.

Our next stop is a sacred place of worship. Lonely Planet might send you to Manchester Cathedral (yawn) but we’re heading to the Etihad Stadium for the Manchester City vs. Wolves match instead. We get to our seats just as the Erland Haaland show begins. Water is wet and the big Viking bastard scores a 15 minute hattrick. Only 21 hours until bed? Bring it on!

To celebrate, we head to the Northern Quarter in search of some "top scran" (yummy food). Our destination? This n’ That, a ramshackle Indian canteen at the end of a cobbled alley. Three curries for six quid? Mad for it. I’d eat here every day of my life if I could.