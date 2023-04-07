I Study Corpses in ‘Body Farms’ for a Living

What happens inside a mass grave?

In a mass grave, a lot of bodies are buried together, which also means they decompose together. We know these graves are very difficult to excavate because bodies move a bit while they decompose, so skeletons of different people can get mixed up. You need to disassemble the bones and sort them out again for each person, so you can identify everyone and hopefully give them back to the next of kin.



At the same time, you have to safeguard the evidence, which can very easily be destroyed during excavations. Digging up the soil is actually already a destructive process – it could contain evidence of physical violence or even of the perpetrators. On non-simulated graves, I look for evidence of who the victims were – identity cards, personal belongings, jewellery, wedding rings.