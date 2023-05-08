Royalists Tell Us Their Least Favourite Thing About King Charles

Ray Drannan and Frank Harrison, both 71, retired, Johnstone, Scotland

What's your favourite thing about the new King? Drannan: The fact that he's a king. I've loved him as a prince all of my life. I just love the royal family, that's it in a nutshell. There's nothing more important to me and the UK than the royal family . Harrison: 70 years he's waited for this moment and he's well up for it. He'll be a fantastic king. I just hope he has a lot of years in it.

For balance, what's your least favourite thing about him?

Drannan: Probably just him getting the crown without enough years to really enjoy it. He does that much for the environment that people don't give him credit for. There's honestly nothing bad I could say about King Charles.

Harrison: Exactly the same – The Prince's Foundation has done so much for the country and under privileged kids. He's a fantastic man and I wish he would be here for another 30 years – not that I will be, though.

Drannan: Not much chance of that.