This Barge Capsized and Leaked a Massive Stream of Toxic Coal Ash Near Florida

The barge was carrying coal ash, the byproduct from burning coal for electricity, from the Puerto Rican power company Applied Energy Services (AES) plant in Guayama to be disposed of on Chesser Island, Georgia, after Puerto Ricans refused to accept the toxic waste on their own island.

A barge carrying over 14,000 tons of coal ash that capsized and partially sank off the coast of Florida has now been raised—but not before leaking as much as 5,000 tons of coal ash a mile south of the St. Johns River.

In drone images shot over the barge on June 14 by Cameron Beard, a consultant for the Public Trust, a Florida-based environmental legal institute, a plume of ash, roughly twice the length of the 416-foot barge, spilled out of the half-submerged vessel.

The barge was stuck on coastal jetties for almost two months before storms capsized the ship in mid-May. It was finally refloated on Sunday .

“The barge (was) located directly in front of where everyone is surfing and recreating, and there’s been zero health alerts, zero notifications, and most people in the community are completely unaware there’s any kind of spill going on,” said Nicole de Venoge, chair of the First Coast chapter of Surfrider, a nonprofit focused on ocean protection.

Russell Simpson, spokesperson for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said the agency’s top priorities “have been the health and safety of the community and protection of the environment.”

Two weeks after the barge capsized, a unified command response team including the party responsible for the barge, Dann Ocean Towing, the United States Coast Guard, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Florida DEP, hired an environmental consulting firm to collect sediment and water samples around the barge and on the shoreline.

RPI’s findings, released Tuesday, show some levels of heavy metals in water near the barge were higher than Florida and EPA Region 4 screening levels, including barium, a contaminant considered a hazardous waste by the EPA, and boron.

Jim Lawrence, spokesperson for a response team, confirmed in an email to VICE News as much as 5,000 tons of coal ash are so far unaccounted for.