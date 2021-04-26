Last Halloween, Adam Sandler quietly raised the dead. Although they were previously seen packed into a station wagon careening off a cliff, subsequently bursting into a ball of fire, the O’Doyle family was alive and well in Hubie Halloween, Sandler’s latest Netflix movie. In it, Sandler plays the titular Hubie, a manchild mercilessly bullied by essentially his entire hometown, including the school kids, led by a redhead who can deftly throw a flaming bag of dog shit while riding a bicycle. Speeding away, the redhead marks his actions with a tagline deeply embedded into his DNA: “O’Doyle rules.”

For the most part, this is just a throwaway joke for the adults watching the movie with their kids—the same as it was when a similar O’Doyle character was included in the 2006 Sandler movie Click—capitalizing on one of the most enduring images of the Sandlerverse, written before the Sandlerverse was even a thing. The O’Doyles were first featured in Billy Madison as a recurring line of oversized redhead brothers, all finding new ways to torment Billy, a manchild sent to repeat school one grade at a time in order to assume the throne of his father’s hotel empire.

But you probably already know this, because, if you’re an American between the ages of 20 and 50, you have almost certainly spent significant time watching Billy Madison. Naturally, I was one of those people, too, wearing out my VHS copy over the span of years, compelled by the mixture of a welcoming schoolyard tale with a frankly bizarre sense of humor that was sprinkled into almost every scene. (It’s hard to think of many studio comedies from this era that would’ve been able to get away with a completely random shot of a grown man casually spraying a hose on a kid sitting in the grass, while the kid says, “Who are you? I don’t even know you.”)

There were four O’Doyle brothers portrayed in the movie, each one a few years older than the last, and none of them ever acted much again. But at least for a time, they had to go through life etched into the collective consciousness as manifestations of obnoxious, absurd bullies—a walking catchphrase for callous aggression and overblown ego. So what happened to them this last quarter-century? Did they inadvertently inhabit any of the O’Doyle tendencies? Or did it backfire, setting off a tide of bullying against them?