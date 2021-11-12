Antarctic Penguin Randomly Turns Up 2,000 Miles From Home

An Adelie penguin found 2,000 miles from its home in Antarctica. All photos: New Zealand Department of Conservation.

A penguin somehow journeyed nearly 2,000 miles from its natural habitat in Antarctica to end up on a beach in New Zealand.

The Adelie penguin – dubbed Pingu by locals – was discovered by resident Harry Singh as he strolled along the Birdlings Flat beach on the eastern coastline of New Zealand’s South Island/Te Waipounamu earlier this week.

Pingu. Photo: New Zealand Department of Conservation.

“First I thought it (was) a soft toy, suddenly the penguin moved his head, so I realised it was real,” Harry told the BBC. “It did not move for one hour...and [looked] exhausted.”

The sighting is extremely rare: This is only the third time an Adelie penguin has been spotted in the region. The first sighting was in 1962, followed by a second in 1993.

“This bird is a long way from home and was a little worse for wear when he was discovered on a Christchurch beach,” said New Zealand’s Department of Conservation.

