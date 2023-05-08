Garbage Collectors on the Grossest Stuff They’ve Ever Found

Fortunately, fun things happen too. For example, one day during the Amsterdam Light Festival, we found a mannequin. We decided to tie it to a bridge to see if people would notice that our piece of art was not part of the festival. It took about six weeks for the mannequin to disappear – it was blown away during a storm. Apparently we were no less convincing than the other artists and I was actually quite proud of that.” – Kevin, 25, only shared his first name for privacy reasons.