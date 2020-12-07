The Guy Predicting Stocks With An Army of App-Based Psychics

Now, anyone can expedite their own extra-sensory education and test their abilities with an app called Remote Viewing Tournament, which pits contestants against each other in a psychic battle royale for cold, hard cash. Not only that, but the app's creator is running an experiment predicting stocks with users' answers to test his theories, and has ideas for a gig economy platform where paying clients could tap into his army of remote viewers to unravel the mysteries of the future on-demand; Uber, but for psychics.

Feline espionage . Mind control . Heart attack guns . These were just some of the plans concocted by America's intelligence community during the Cold War. The focus of one experimental project, however, continues to capture imaginations: "remote viewing," a psychic spying technique that was the central focus of the U.S. Army's Stargate Project .

The money is straight from developer Michael Ferrier's own pocket. Ferrier, who has a Master's in cognitive science and cut his development teeth on the cult MMORPG Asheron's Call, was first drawn to remote viewing while listening to an on-air experiment during a broadcast of late-night paranormal radio show Coast to Coast AM, he said in an interview.

Here's how it works: the app instructs you to meditate on a set of numbers and begin sketching impressions. The next screen prompts you to compare your drawing with two images, and select the closest-looking one. The "correct" image is revealed the next day, and at the end of the month, points are tallied on a global leaderboard where the top 10 monthly and all-time winners take home a $10 cash prize each. So far, $3,360 has been awarded in total.

Since the app launched in February 2019, it's attracted 10,000 downloads on Apple's App Store, and community-led discussion has emerged on Facebook and Reddit, where users compare experiences, notes, and discuss RV theory.

Although academic interest in remote viewing has dwindled, RV Tournament aims to continue these experiments—but this time, applying systems design ideas around scalability to investigate the potential for success en masse.

The government programs wound down in just over two decades, in 1995, and information only really came to light when Stargate documents were declassified at the same time. Along with accounts of the planet Mars circa 1 million B.C. , the declassified documents detailed how academic interest around "psi" phenomena (among researchers from the Princeton Engineering Anomalies Research Lab , and the Stanford Research Institute , the home of Stargate) and the intelligence community converged. America's intelligence apparatus concluded the techniques were of little use, at least in public.

Remote viewing is a technique where participants attempt to view targets from afar, visualizing details using their mind alone. Think of it as receiving impressions using only your consciousness, like a kind of psychic antenna. During the Cold War, remote viewers working for the American government were assigned targets like locating Soviet crash sites , with some apparent successes. Occasionally, remote viewers reported extraordinary precognitive experiences —seeing into the future.

Ferrier makes an investment based on that prediction: if the consensus is the stock value will rise, he'll buy shares, and if the prediction is that it'll fall, he sells shares short.

The app's About page reveals that users are actually picking stocks. Yes, real stocks. For one half of the user base, image A actually represents an increase in a given stock asset's value; image B, a decrease. The reverse applies to the other half of the user base. Based on the images chosen, a prediction is made about whether the day's investment will rise or fall.

His experiment aims to predict the performance of stocks and, if a success, he hopes to ultimately fund a gig-economy platform where clients can point remote viewers at the problem of their choice.

The latent psychic abilities of remote viewers could eventually usher in a better world, Ferrier said, where we tap into hidden aspects of ourselves that help us more powerfully feel our interconnectedness. Before any of that can happen, though, Ferrier intends to take on Wall Street.

As the show went on, he said that he perceived a round, orange object that was later revealed on-air to be a bronze globe on host George Noory's desk. That experience kick-started a long-running interest in parapyschology, and led him to begin work on the app in 2018.

"At the end of the trading day, the investment is closed, and each user is shown their feedback image, which is determined by whether the value of the investment actually did rise or fall on that day," he said.

The original test investment was about $12,500, and currently stands at $19,235.30, although it has both dipped and grown over time.

Eventually, the hope is that cash made from the stocks will be rolled back into the prize fund to incentivize more players. For now, the cash isn't being touched except for re-investments, Ferrier said. The experiment continues to be in the pilot stage, he explained, where he's working to collect data and determine if there's really something to remote viewing.

When he feels he has enough evidence to suggest remote viewing has a real effect, Ferrier intends to publish a paper on the results. Then, he final part of his scheme could entail building that gig economy remote viewing platform where businesses could pay to put future possibilities in front of RVers, stocks or otherwise.

"Imagine how widespread remote viewing would become if the investment companies were hiring and training RVers by the thousands," he said. "The end result might be that speculative investing in future events becomes obsolete, and capital gets invested more efficiently in those ventures that will succeed."

Results so far have been interesting, says Ferrier, but also a lesson in how to get fooled by statistics. The quandary is that for a statistic to be considered significant, there has to be an incredibly small likelihood that it could have happened by chance alone.