Red Bull Heir Shows How to Get Away With Killing a Cop in Thailand: Just Wait

For a full five years after striking and killing a man with his car, the billionaire heir to Thailand’s biggest energy drink empire continued life as normal. Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya led a lavish lifestyle, documented on social media for all to see, cheering on the Red Bull Formula One racing team from VIP seats in Bangkok, posing next to his black Porsche in London, and dining in upscale restaurants with his family in Laos.

For the Thai public, Vorayuth’s case continues to spark anger, as it has come to represent one of the most egregious examples of the impunity that elites enjoy in the country.

In a few weeks’ time, 10 years will have passed since that fatal hit-and-run—and 10 years that Vorayuth, the grandson of the late Red Bull co-founder Chaleo Yoovidhya, has evaded prosecution for his crimes. His location unknown since fleeing Thailand in his private jet in 2017, each year that passes sees Vorayuth edge closer to immunity for his crimes, as a quirk of Thai criminal law allows charges for even the most serious crimes to expire given enough time.

In the early hours of Sep. 3, 2012, the then-27-year-old sped at over 100 mph through the streets of Bangkok in his black Ferrari. He struck Wichien Klanprasert, a police officer on his motorcycle responding to a robbery call, dragging his body for around 100 meters, refusing to stop as he sped home. A trail of brake fluid led investigators to his damaged sports car, nestled in a mansion in one of Bangkok’s most affluent neighborhoods belonging to one of Thailand’s richest families.

While he was eventually sent into hiding in 2017, he has managed to stay untouched for the grisly crime he committed 10 years ago—one that remains etched in Thailand’s public consciousness, and which he himself has admitted to committing.

The only remaining charge facing Vorayuth is reckless driving causing death, which carries up to 10 years in jail. With a 15-year statute of limitations on the crime, authorities are left until 2027 to bring Vorayuth to trial. They’ll have to get their hands on him first though, with rumors circulating late last year that he’s hiding out in Austria. If he manages to hold out, he’ll be free to return home, begging the question: Can someone in Thailand really get away with killing a police officer by simply evading authorities for long enough?

On Tuesday, a spokesperson of the Office of the Attorney General confirmed that one more of Vorayuth’s crimes had expired. His charge of cocaine consumption has now officially lapsed due to a new narcotics law that came into force in December last year, reducing the statute of limitations from 10 years to just five. This means that all but one of Vorayuth’s charges—which also included speeding, drunk driving, and fleeing the scene of an accident—have expired.

“It's such a perfect reflection of how law can become sort of ineffective when it has something to do with the Thai elite,” Pavin Chachavalpongpun, an associate professor of Thai politics at Kyoto University in Japan, told VICE World News. “I was born and raised in Thailand with this idea that rich people get away with things… This is a classic case. This is not the first and he will not be the last.”

“Of course,” Voranai Vanijaka, a journalist-turned-politician, told VICE World News. He is the leader of the Ruam Thai United Party, a newly founded political party built on an anti-establishment platform.

“Once the statute of limitation is over, he can come back. The ordinary people would not like it… But at the end of the day, he'll be back among his peers and his friends and his family and continue to live a very luxurious life in Thailand.”

“What can anyone do? The system is rotten to the core.”

At the top of Thailand’s social pyramid are families like Red Bull’s Yoovidhya’s, who enjoy close links with the military-aligned government. When Chaleo, the family’s patriarch, died in 2012, the 88-year-old was listed among Thailand’s top five billionaires with an estimated net worth of $5 billion, according to Forbes. The wealth of the Yoovidhya clan is now estimated at $26.4 billion, the second richest family in the country.

Shortly after Vorayuth’s deadly car crash, the family’s chauffeur was initially arrested by police, who had allegedly attempted to pin the blame on a bogus suspect. While Vorayuth soon admitted to knocking down the policeman and was charged, he was released on a $16,000 bond and allowed to walk free.