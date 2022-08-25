‘I Know I Have an Issue’: Does ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ Convince People to Overspend?

Rawls had long prided herself on being frugal. Frightened early on in life by stories of debt and overspending, she became averse to credit cards and saved diligently for occasional extravagances like restaurants and trips.

The first time she used a “buy now, pay later” service, Taylor Rawls didn’t think much of it. The 22-year-old simply needed furniture for her new house but didn’t have the money.

The entrance of “buy now, pay later” into the financial system has led to a furious debate that has consumed regulators, politicians, and TikTok users about whether the new financial product is good or bad. But the messy truth might be that it embodies two seeming contradictions at once. The “buy now, pay later” system may very well be an improvement on the credit card system and its cycles of compounding debt while still encouraging overspending among the financially marginalized and vulnerable—two groups who can least afford it and are also more likely to use the industry’s services.

Rawls, who works at a security company in Louisville, got the furniture and made the subsequent payments on time. That was fun, she thought to herself. After that, though, Rawls started to also use another “buy now, pay later” service, Afterpay, and shopped at stores like New Balance, Urban Outfitters, Reebok, Blamo, and Obey. Quickly, her frugality was replaced with a “shopping addiction,” she said. “I know I have an issue.”

“I just thought, ‘Oh, this is the best way to do it,’” she said. “Somehow, I convinced myself that ‘buy now, pay later’ services were different.”

But in the middle of last year, she needed a couch, a TV, and a table. That’s when she decided to use a new service called Affirm, which allowed her to buy all three things on Wayfair and split the payments into a series of more manageable installments.

The “buy now, pay later” proposition has become an almost omnipresent aspect of the American shopping experience. “It’s very enticing. You can't escape it,” said Marshall Lux, a Harvard Kennedy School research fellow who studies the industry. The increasingly popular idea flips the traditional layaway plan on its head: Instead of putting down money over time and receiving a product at the end, people can now order the product immediately using “buy now, pay later” and then pay it off in installments, often with little to no interest and lower fees than come with credit cards. By being more open to who they accept as customers, “buy now, pay later” has become particularly well utilized by marginalized groups including young people, Black and brown Americans, and people with low credit ratings.

Nevertheless, she hopes to quit the services and move on; though, again, if she does, she will leave relatively unscathed in the long run. Did the services help her when she needed money with minimal long-term damage, or did they convince her to spend more over time than she otherwise would have? And if the answer is “both,” which matters more?

Stories like Rawls’ get at the heart of the intensifying debate: By the standards of the industry, she has remained financially responsible from her very first purchase, never having missed a payment and diligently forking over thousands of dollars. Because she used “buy now, pay later,” she did not have to deal with the high fees and compounding interest that comes with credit cards, and today, she is close to paying off her balance.

While the companies have their differences, the services by and large charge little to no interest (and especially no compounding interest), small late fees (if any at all), and often restrict spending after a failure to make a payment. Spending limits are more closely limited and monitored, sometimes even on a purchase-by-purchase basis, and balances are much lower than on credit cards as a result. According to Klarna and Afterpay, for example, their typical balances are $70 and $200, respectively—much less than the typical outstanding credit card, which was $5,500 last year , according to credit reporting company Experian.

By comparison, “buy now, pay later” companies say they don’t win when customers fail to pay—they make a much smaller percentage from fees—and as such they’ve built systems that help people succeed financially, avoid long-term debt, and remain reliable customers.

The companies and their proponents say that this new system offers “a fairer and more sustainable alternative” to credit cards, as the spokesperson of one of the companies, Klarna, put it to Motherboard. Generally, the credit card industry profits from a customer’s inability to pay, pulling in $120 billion a year in interest and fees. The situation is made worse when families must carry a credit card balance and pay additional compounding interest as a result, sometimes trapping them in a cycle of debt.

One survey put out by the lending marketplace LendingTree found that almost 70 percent of “buy now, pay later” customers bought more than they would if they had to pay for everything at once. Another survey by the Financial Health Network found almost half of those polled “said they would not have made a purchase or spent more than they otherwise would have spent had BNPL not been available.” Companies like American Eagle and Southwest Airlines have explicitly said “buy now, pay later” boosted their sales.

“It is not accurate to say that Affirm makes users less financially responsible or helps convince people to spend more than they should,” an Affirm spokesperson said.

And yet, stories abound of people who, like Rawls, found themselves buying more than they could afford once they started to use “buy now, pay later.” That is arguably the point. “Buy now, pay later” companies primarily make money by charging merchants a fee of 1.5 to 7 percent when a customer buys something using a “buy now, pay later” service. Businesses will gladly accept the fee, as it makes customers more likely to check out and buy more.

The companies say so themselves. “ Increase your sales with Affirm ” and “keep your customers coming back,” Affirm tells potential merchant partners, citing an 85-plus percent increase in order value. “Shoppers who use Afterpay spend +40% more than those who do not,” Afterpay says for its part, adding that they shop “+50% more frequently” too. Klarna boasts its own “41% increase in average order value” and a “30% increase” in the number of people who check out.

“‘Buy now, pay later’ is very attractive to merchants because they find they sell a lot more, and that's good for them,” said Lauren Saunders, an associate director at the National Consumer Law Center who has testified before Congress about the industry.

The companies argue this is evidence not of overspending, but of customers who now have better financing options. “It is not accurate to say that Affirm makes users less financially responsible or helps convince people to spend more than they should,” an Affirm spokesperson told Motherboard (the emphasis was hers). Klarna said that its own internal data showed “little” evidence of overspending, and that the default rate on the platform was less than 1 percent, which she noted was less than is standard within the credit card industry.

Overspending, of course, is a subjective term, and consequently one that is difficult to quantitatively pin down. If someone feels they are overspending, but they continue to make all their payments, have they overextended themselves? Or is the system working?

It started with boots for Lissette Monzon, a high school teacher in Miami. There was one $700 pair she could not afford “in any universe,” she said. Like many others, Monzon had an aversion to the interest that came with credit cards. So when she found out that she could pay for the boots over time using Klarna, she was thrilled. It made the purchase manageable.